The next step

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic graduate Alexis Silkwood delivers a pitch for the Scrap Yard Fast Pitch softball team in 2019.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first installment in a series of stories catching up with some local athletes who are, or have been playing sports at the professional level and how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. Check back daily for the next athlete.

After three years as a professional softball player, Alexis Silkwood will be taking a break.

The Marquette Catholic graduate will be focusing on a new career — coaching. She spent the last two years as graduate manager of the University of Louisville softball team.

"I've definitely learned a lot to go into coaching and I'm ready to get the ball rolling with that next step in my life," Silkwood said.

Silkwood played one year with the Akron (Ohio) Racers and two with the Scrap Yard Fast Pitch of Conroe, Texas, in the National Pro Fastpitch league. She was selected in the fifth round by the Racers in the NPF Draft in 2017.

During her rookie season at Akron, Silkwood was the team’s leader with 23 appearances. She also tossed 52 innings, recorded 31 strikeouts and held a 2.96 earned run average while helping the Racers reach the NPF semifinals.

After playing with Scrap Yard in 2018 and 2019, Silkwood had planned to forgo the 2020 season in the pros to take a trip to Europe. But the trip was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was a personal vacation trip," Silkwood said. "I've been planning it since I was in college. I was going to go through 14 different cities and 11 different countries in 35 days. It was definitely a trip of a lifetime."

Silkwood said she has yet to decide on whether she would come back to the pros in 2021.

"That is up in the air," she said. "I haven't made a decision either way, but I think it's kind to say that my days will now be spent helping the players on the field instead of being the one out there."

Silkwood joined the Louisville coaching staff last year. Her first season as graduate manager was a successful one as the Cardinals won 35 games and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

"I absolutely love the coaching staff and it's been completely awesome to learn a different perspective and different coaching style from them," she said.

Silkwood's second season as manager this spring was cut short due to COVID-19. Louisville played 23 games before the rest of its 2020 season was officially canceled on March 13.

"I'm very torn because obviously, I like to help the community and I love helping the student-athletes, which are top priorities," Silkwood said. "But on the other side of that, I'm torn because I'm seeing girls who literally can't come back for another year or their season got cut short because they have job interviews or they have grad school or are just really financially corrupt."

Silkwood said one of her biggest highlights during her run as Cardinals' manager is seeing another Marquette Catholic pitching standout, Meghan Schorman. Schorman, a 2018 graduate, is playing for the University of Kentucky.

While at Marquette, Silkwood became the state's career record holder in wins, shutouts, no-hitters and strikeouts and helped the Explorers finish in the top four at state twice. Schorman won 61 games and struck out 905 batters during her prep career.

Louisville won last year's meeting, 8-7. This year's meeting, which was scheduled for April 29, was cancelled.

"It was so much fun," Silkwood said. "We also got to see them in the fall, too, during exhibition games. It's great to see hometown faces."

During her two-year run as manager, Silkwood was pursuing a Master's Degree in sports management at Louisville. She recently wrapped up her final days of classes and will receive her degree in May.

"I'll finish things up with softball through the end of May," said Silkwood, who received a Bachelor's degree at Mississippi State in 2018. "After that, it was going be like, 'What's the next step?' That's going to be trying to find a college coaching position. Hopefully, I'll stay at Louisville and be a volunteer coach or something of that nature. Hopefully, something will happen, but we'll see."

× Expand Submitted photo University of Louisville softball graduate manager Alexis Silkwood (right) poses with University of Kentucky pitcher Meghan Schorman after agame in 2019. Both Silkwood and Schorman were star pitchers at Marquette Catholic High.

ALEXIS SILKWOOD NOTES

Drafted by the Akron Racers of the National Pro Fastpitch in the fifth round as the 24th overall pick in 2017

A native of East Alton

Set career records in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched, complete games and appearances while at Mississippi State