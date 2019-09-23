The timeless Trojan

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Don Freeman addresses a large crowd at Madison High School on Sunday during a ceremony naming the gymnasium after him. The 1962 Madison grad was also inducted into the University of Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame during festivities on Friday and Saturday in Champaign.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, will always be known as Don Freeman Day in Madison.

That’s the day the all-time great basketball player for the Trojans returned for a ceremony to see the high school’s gymnasium named for him. Those ceremonies came on the heels of Freeman being inducted into the University of Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame, which included festivities on Friday and Saturday in Champaign.

Freeman, who now resides in Omaha, Neb., admitted the weekend was like a dream, but Sunday was a great way to cap it. When he stepped to the podium his first words were, “It’s good to be home.

“I don’t get back this way enough,” Freeman said. “I can’t even explain what it means to me for them to dedicate this gym to me. I just can’t explain it in words. It’s so special, and this just caps off this whole weekend.”

Speakers included Madison Superintendent Dr. Andrew Reinking, Madison High principal Juan Gardner, Madison District 12 School Board President Anna Marie Nelson, Madison Mayor John Hamm III, Venice Mayor Tyrone Echols, Commissioner of Madison County Housing Authority Bobby Collins Jr., retired sports writer Steve Porter, Marquette Catholic athletics director and longtime basketball referee Jack Holmes, U of I teammate and former Collinsville High standout player Bogey Redmon, Judge Dave Hylla and Mike McClannahan, the son of Freeman’s Madison head coach Earl McClannahan.

Former Madison teacher, basketball coach and 2017 IBCA Hall of Fame inductee as a career coach, Dave Hodges, served as the emcee for the festivities.

“If someone would have offered me $1,000 not to do this, I would have told them to keep the $1,000 because I want to do this,” Hodges said. “There are people in this building who need to know these guys because these guys are in their 70s and 80s, and we as a community don’t know them.”

On top of celebrating Freeman, Madison players Leroy Jackson and Rubin Perry were also honored. They were the first two African American players for the Trojans in 1952-53. That was the first year of school integration in Madison, following the closing of Madison Dunbar, the all-black school in town from 1891-1952.

Perry was also inducted into the James Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year with the three straight NAIA national champion Tennessee State A&I teams from 1957-59. A player on those teams, they were the first to win three straight national crowns in the country. A&I is now Tennessee State University.

There was a great outpouring of community support Sunday. Hodges estimated between 300-350 people in attendance.

“Being a first-time event, we had no idea what this would look like and I’m happy with the turnout,” Hodges said. “If we continue to do things like this, I expect the turnout to be even bigger. I’ve coached and refed basketball and I’ve never had the fun I had putting this together, simply because of my hometown heroes.”

After the ceremonies, everyone walked outside for the ribbon-cutting and unveiling of the new stone entrance to the gymnasium, reading Don Freeman Gymnasium.

“I’ve been watching high school basketball for 60 years and covered it for 45, and Don Freeman is the best player I’ve seen come out of southwestern Illinois,” Porter said. “That’s because he could do everything. He could score, he could rebound, shoot, handle the ball, pass and he was a dynamo on defense. He was an all-state center in high school, All-American forward in college and an all-pro guard in the ABA, so that tells you he could play every position.”

Freeman ranks seventh all-time in scoring in the ABA with 11,554 points and won an ABA championship with the Indiana Pacers in ‘72-73. His 27.8 points per game and 668 points in 1965-66 at Illinois still stand as the single-season scoring benchmark for the Fighting Illini, too.

“This means everything,” Redmon said. “To be a former competitor in high school, a teammate in college and then to honor a man like that, it doesn’t get any better than this. To get his jersey elevated like that, that’s the epitome of being an Illini. He was ILL-INI; he was good.”

Prior to Sunday, it had been about a decade since Freeman had returned to Madison. That time was for a funeral for a family member; Sunday was a happier occasion. Now his name on the front of his alma mater will stand forever. That’s hard to put into words.

“Every time I do come back I will make this part of the trip because you don’t know how this has made me feel,” Freeman said. “This is where it started. When coach McClanahan came here and became head coach, he just started me off, and it’s great to be back. I will always just pass through here and take a picture of it.”

