The unknown Redbirds

Between 2012-17 Alton High was the home of Ian Jones and Gage Steiner. Jones graduated in ‘16, while Steiner was a year later in ‘17.

Both were stellar athletes unbeknownst to many of their classmates. They didn’t even really know each other at the time. The two soccer players would eventually play Division I college soccer, yet neither played at AHS.

This year, both were members of a Missouri State University men’s soccer team that set a record for wins in a season and played host to a NCAA tournament game for the first time in school history.

“We didn’t know each other personally in high school, but we did know of each other,” Jones said of his MSU teammate. “(Steiner) played a year down from me. We never got to play soccer at Alton High because of a rule that the club team had about not playing high school while playing on the club.”

Growing up, both Steiner and Jones were standouts for Scott Gallagher Club Soccer, an elite soccer club in the St. Louis area. They both excelled during their time with the club and were eventually recruited by Missouri State. Two years apart in age, Jones is a midfielder-forward and Steiner a goalie.

This season, both AHS alums helped the Bears to an 18-1-1 record, the best record in Bears history and good enough to earn them their fourth NCAA tournament appearance ever. They lost to the University of Central Florida 2-1 in overtime in the second round of the NCAAs.

Jones, a senior, scored three goals during this year’s campaign with two assists and eight points while amassing 921 minutes on the field. Those stats were enough to earn him MVC all-conference second team honors.

Steiner maintains a role as a backup goalie. In 2018, he saw action in four games, making two saves and yielding no goals. This year he saw action in two games, playing a total of 38 minutes and again allowed no goals. He plays backup to MVC Goaltender of the Year, Michael Creek of St. Louis. Steiner will be a junior in 2020 at Missouri State.

The Alton connection between Steiner and Jones may not be one of two classmates with strong school ties, but the two enjoy a special camaraderie together on a team full of international imports.

“Most of our team is actually foreign. We have kids on our team from England, New Zealand, Spain and Iceland, so all the Americans get lumped into one,” Jones said. “So we don’t get lumped together as Alton guys as much as we do as American guys.”

Still, the Alton roots are there; both Jones and Steiner started their soccer careers in the Alton Parks and Recreation youth soccer program before moving on to the Scott Gallagher program. There, Jones won a U14 national championship in 2011, the first won by a Southern Illinois Club. Steiner was the starting goalie on the SLSG Metro team that won a U14 title in 2013. From there, their soccer careers started to take off.

“I went to a showcase in Florida my senior year, which was when I was seen by my coach Michael Seabolt and he invited me to a camp and I signed a month after,” Jones said. “I redshirted my freshman year, and my senior year was my best year by far.”

Jones has some misgivings about not playing at AHS, but after his success at MSU, he knows he made the right decision to stick with club soccer.

“It would have been nice to play high school soccer. There were times I wish I could have played in front of my friends, some of which didn’t even know I played soccer, but I knew I wouldn’t get the exposure of playing academy soccer. Every player that plays academy ends up getting recruited by at least one school. So I knew it was in my best interest to stay there,” Jones said. “It was definitely worth it in the long run. Once I got here, I realized that it was the right choice not to play. It was definitely worth it; it got me into school, got me a good education and a good head start on future endeavors.”

