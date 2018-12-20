The year of the pigskin

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp The Granite City Warriors bust through the banner before taking on Carbondale at Kevin Greene Field on Aug. 31. The GCHS football team was one of the highlights of 2018 for Granite City sports after qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2011.

After a seven-year hiatus, the Granite City football team returned to the state playoffs this fall.

The Warriors competed in the state playoffs for just the fifth time in program history. Granite City also finished 5-5 after winning two games last year.

The Warriors’ successful season on the football field was among the biggest sports stories in the Granite City area in 2018. Others include the Paddlers Pirates swimming team winning its first Southwestern Illinois Swim Association title in 22 years, Granite City graduate Chad Spanberger’s solid year in the minor leagues and the GCHS athletic program spending its first year as an independent after 84 years as a member of the Southwestern Conference.

October magic

After a 2-3 start, the Granite City football team came back to win three of its next four games to clinch a Class 7A state playoff berth, including a 60-27 win over Galesburg in its regular season finale on Oct. 19.

The Warriors were led by quarterback Freddy Edwards with 1,484 yards rushing with 19 touchdowns and 1,176 yards passing for 12 TDs. They also got strong efforts from juniors Reide Wilson and Logan Gordon and sophomore Chase Reeves.

“They turned this program around, and hopefully we’ll continue that and go from there,” first-year head coach Brad Hasquin said. “I’m so proud of those guys.”

Paddlers crowned SWISA champs

The Paddlers swimming team won its first SWISA title since 1994 after edging Summers-Port by one half-point in the league championship meet on July 22 at Summers-Port.

Originally, the Pirates finished second to Summers-Port by a point and a half. But two days after the meet, league officials found a scoring error and, after the results were revised, Paddlers celebrated a title.

“All of our kids did a great job and swam their best races and best times,” interim head coach Erin Furmanek said. “It’s been so fun coaching them this year and watching them improve from day one.”

The Pirates also won a SWISA diving title, their first since 2014.

Spanberger the traveling man

Spanberger played for three teams under two organizations in his second professional baseball season.

He was a member of the Colorado Rockies’ Class-A squad in Asheville, N.C., before getting traded to the Toronto Blue Jays’ organization and played for the Blue Jays’ Class-A affiliate in Lansing, Mich., and their Class A-Advanced team in Dunedin, Fla.

Spanberger hit 27 home runs with 90 RBIs and a .298 batting average in 123 games. He earned an all-star selection and won a home run derby title while playing at Asheville.

“It was a great experience,” Spanberger said.

Farewell to the SWC

The Granite City athletic program left the Southwestern Conference after 84 years following the ‘17-18 school year and are playing an independent schedule in all sports.

“It’s bittersweet,” Granite City athletics director John Moad said. “We had good memories with the Southwestern Conference.”

School officials announced in 2017 that the Warriors were leaving the SWC for security reasons. The program made a bid to become a member of the South Seven Conference, but it was rejected in March.

OTHER GRANITE CITY HIGHLIGHTS IN 2018

Andrew O’Keefe finished second in the 1,600 in the Class 3A boys track state meet on May 26 in Charleston.

The Granite City wrestling and girls soccer teams finished with winning seasons. The wrestlers were 14-7 and the girls soccer team was 13-6-3.

Ricky Hard bowled a 300 game in the Triad Regional in Collinsville on Jan. 13.

GCHS had a pair of state qualifiers in O’Keefe (boys track) and Toni Rush (girls track).

