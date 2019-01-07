Three Bulls lead King Select to gold bracket at duals

× Expand (Top row, from left) Coach Ryan King, Winston Taylor, Hudson Wesley, Brody Page, Colton Sterns, Ameer Khalil, coach Derrick Thomas, and Cameron Young; (bottom row, from left) Davis Venters, Sammy Toth, Braden Rayner, Weston Frazier, and Noah Thomas. Not pictured: Donovan Olmstead

Noah Thomas, Braden Rayner and Hudson Wesley of Bulls Wrestling Club in Bethalto participated in the Nuway 8U National Duals for King Select Illinois 8U from Jan. 6-7 in Louisville, Ky.

California, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Illinois all sent at least one team to the state national dual at the 8U level. Many of the wrestlers on each team are state champions or state placers in their respective state. All wrestlers were age 8 or younger as of Jan. 1. King Select Illinois was the only team from Illinois participating in the 8U division.

King Select Illinois, coached by Ryan King of Belleville, included some of the top grapplers age 8 and younger in Northern, Central and Southern Illinois. Team members included Weston Frazier at 48 pounds (Storm WC), Noah Thomas at 51 pounds (Bulls WC), Braden Rayner at 54 pounds (Bulls WC), Sammy Toth at 57 pounds (Mount Zion WC), Colton Sterns at 60 pounds (Granite City WC), Davis Venters at 63 pounds (Mount Zion WC), Cameron Young at 66 pounds (DWAC WC), Brody Page at 69 pounds (Yorkville WC), Hudson Wesley at 72 pounds (Bulls WC), Ameer Khalil at 82 pounds (Lemont WC), Winston Taylor at 92 pounds (Mount Zion WC), and Donovan Olmstead at heavyweight (Belleville WC).

King Select defeated Michigan Blue and Ohio Green in pool play on its way to the Gold Bracket. King Select lost its opening-round match against eventual runner-up California Gold and finished in eighth place. Michigan Red won the event.

Frazier, Thomas, Venters, Page, Wesley, Khalil, Winston and Olmstead all earned Nuway All-American honors for King Select Illinois for winning at least four matches. Rayner finished one victory short of earning All-American honors. King Select finished the event in eighth place.

