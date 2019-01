Answer the question here

The answer to the Jan. 10 trivia question is Dustin Brewer. The Granite City grad was selected in the 1998 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. Brewer played two seasons of rookie ball in the Orioles organization and one year with the River City Rascals of the Frontier League.

Congratulations to last week's winner, Justin Williamson. Winners are verified by email.

