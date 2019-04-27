Three to be inducted into Cardinals Hall of Fame

In a television special on FOX Sports Midwest Friday evening, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that Scott Rolen, Jason Isringhausen and Mort Cooper will be inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame presented by Edward Jones on Saturday, Aug. 24, at FOX Sports Midwest Live! in Ballpark Village.

This is the sixth induction class since the team dedicated the Cardinals Hall of Fame with an Inaugural Class on Opening Day in 2014. The 2019 Induction Class was selected via a formal voting process, with input from fans and St. Louis baseball experts.

"Selecting the members of the Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class has become yet another beloved tradition in our organization," said Bill DeWitt Jr., Cardinals chairman and CEO. "We look forward to celebrating the achievements of these remarkable players selected by our fans and our Red Ribbon Committee each August during Induction Weekend."

