Through highs and lows, Redbirds excelled on the court

After losing 59-49 to the Belleville West Maroons on March 5 at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium, Alton Redbird basketball players were noticeably dejected, but in the end they had nothing to hang their heads about.

In the season that almost wasn’t, the Redbirds went 23-11, won the Class 4A Collinsville Regional title and had 12 games against state ranked opponents between Illinois and Missouri.

“What we went through I don’t think a lot of teams could have gone through and still been able to battle,” senior Donovan Clay said. “There were a lot of players not playing. We did good.”

Adversity began for the Birds in the third game of the season. An altercation erupted between Alton and Riverview Gardens during the Redbirds Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 23 and spilled into the stands. Videos of the scuffle spread on the internet and local news sources, leading to a double forfeit that night and two more forfeitures to follow.

Suspensions for those involved ultimately came down; some players returned later and a couple did not. Other players missed for various other reasons during the campaign, leaving the Redbirds shorthanded on certain nights, but still they persevered.

“We’re probably pretty lucky that they’re naive,” AHS head coach Eric Smith said. “Not too much gets these guys out of whack.”

That was evident in Alton’s return to the court on Dec. 4 at O’Fallon. After missing a week of games and practices over the altercation, the Redbirds began their game against the host Panthers on a 20-0 run. They ultimately cruised to a 71-42 victory.

Two games later, they defeated Collinsville 59-57 on a buzzer-beater tip-in by Clay. They went on to play in the championship game at the Centralia Holiday Tournament and won the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East.

Alton enjoyed wins over ranked teams Evanston, Collinsville, West and Trinity Catholic from Missouri during the season. Josh Rivers hit a dramatic buzzer-beating 3-pointer in a 44-43 win over West on Feb. 20 at AHS.

“We’ve got good basketball players,” Smith said. “It’s pretty easy to deal with all the stuff when you’ve got kids that can play the game. Yeah, we had some kids that were missing through all the stuff that went on, but at the end of the day we had some good kids that can put the ball in the basket. What I’m really happy about is — maybe in practice — but in a game we never had to have a conversation about effort. These kids played their tails off for us all year long.”

Of the experienced senior group for the Redbirds, Clay was the only one to play in every game this season. He led the team in scoring with 16.2 points per game and has verbally committed to Valparaiso next year.

“It means a lot to me because this is what I love to do,” Clay said of playing every game. “I love to play basketball and I know what I have to do to stay on the court.”

Smith admitted Clay’s progression came from the mental side of his game.

“I think just confidence,” Smith said. “He’s always been a skilled kid that can shoot it and pass it and dribble it, but I think his confidence blew up over the summer and he carried it into the season.”

Alton will have key returners next year like juniors Moory Woods, Andrew Jones and Ky’lun Rivers who saw big minutes, but Clay joins a senior class that included 9 players altogether and 7 that finished the season. Those guys will be sorely missed, especially by Clay.

“It means so much,” Clay said. “I’ve been with these guys since the third grade. I love my guys; they’re my brothers. I love them so much and I’m going to miss them a lot.”

