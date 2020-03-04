Tidalwaves seek to dominate at regionals in Elsah

× Expand New Africa - stock.adobe.com Modern swimming pool with blue water, indoors Modern swimming pool with blue water, indoors

The Tri City Area YMCA Tidalwaves will host the Heartland Area Central Regional Championships on March 6-8 at Principia College’s Crafton Center pool and hope to dominate.

“In all the 21 years of coaching this has been the best quality of training effort I have ever seen… and this meet is a celebration of our season and we are all very excited to compete,” Tidalwaves head coach Nancy Miller said.

Thirteen teams will compete for regional titles. More than 400 swimmers, ages 5-21, will swim in up to 7 individual events and up to 4 relays in the Regional meet.

The regional championship is a “total team effort” for the Tidalwaves with 75 swimmers for the hosting Tidalwaves team. High school seniors Noah Clancy, Wesley Dugan, Patrick Moehn, Kayleigh Forbes and Rachel Paule will lead Tidalwaves with great enthusiasm and team spirit.

“The Tidalwaves are so very proud to host this event in the premier pool facility in all of Southern Illinois and Missouri,” Miller said.

This competition will lead to next levels of swimming competitions, the Heartland Area Championships at Edwardsville High School’s Chuck Fruit Center March 20-22.

Tidalwaves is led by Miller in her 21st season. Overall, the Tidalwaves have been consistently in the top four of nearly 40 teams competing in the Heartland Area Championships which cover Illinois & Missouri.

The Tidalwaves are affiliated with the Tri-City Area YMCA and rival other regional teams at competitions at Principia College in Elsah and University of Missouri in Columbia.

More information is at www.tcaytidalwaves.com or by emailing icoach1@aol.com or calling (618) 409-4354.

