× Expand photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services

Boitumelo Rabale, who leads NJCAA DI in points, takes the ball downfield during the Lewis and Clark’s Trailblazers women’s soccer team (19-2-0) defeat of the St. Louis Community College Archers 6-1 on Nov. 8 to win the Central District title. The No. 5-ranked Trailblazers will advance to the national tournament from Nov. 18-23 in Melbourne, Fla. Rabale scored four goals against STLCC.

