The Tomahawks fast-pitch softball organization in O’Fallon, Ill., is holding annual tryouts for 2019-20 season.

The organization offers a competitive environment to help develop young players at reasonable prices for all age groups. Look for the details on Facebook or contact Wayne at (618) 407-5061 or tomahawkscoachb@aol.com.

