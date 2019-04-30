TRACK AND FIELD: Prairie power

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp East Alton-Wood River's Jillian Barber helped her girls track team win the Prairie State Conference title on Monday after placing first in the triple jump and helped the 3,200-meter relay team pick up a victory.

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers boys and girls track teams completed the sweep in the Prairie State Conference championship meet on Monday at EA-WR's Memorial Stadium.

The Oilers won the boys division with 135 points and the girls division with 134. Each team won the conference title in convincing fashion, with the boys winning by 54 points and the girls winning by 35.

Marquette Catholic finished second in the girls division with 99 points and third in the boys with 65. There were just five teams in the conference meet.

In the boys meet, Father McGivney was second with 81 points, Metro East Lutheran came in fourth with 44 and Bunker Hill was fifth with 35. Father McGivney placed third with 33 points, followed by Bunker Hill with 30 and Metro East Lutheran with 18 in the girls meet.

The EA-WR girls won their second meet championship of the season. Last week, they came out on top in the Madison County small-school meet at Roxana.

The Oilers placed first in seven events at the PSC meet. Jayden Ulrich won the shot put with a personal-best throw of 46 feet, 1 inch and the discus with a 118-3, LeighAnn Nottke placed first in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.85 seconds and in the 300-meter hurdles in 51.40 seconds, Hannah Sechrest captured the high jump title in 4-11 and Jillian Barber won the triple jump in 30-6 and helped the 3,200-meter relay team — which also included Megan Douglas, Kathleen Tierney and Carrie Price — pick up a victory in 14:57.

The EA-WR boys won four events. Hunter Morales won the 400 in 54.70 seconds, Reggie Newtall placed first in the long jump in 19-4.25, Joey Rangel came out on top in the triple jump in 38-7.5 and the 4x100 team of Rangel, Newtall, Phil Tierney and Daeshawn Warren won in 46.40 seconds.

Marquette won nine events in the girls meet, more than any other school. The Explorers got wins from Riley Vickrey (1,600 and 3,200), Brooklyn Taylor (200), Jessica Cutts (100), Nathaliah Buttry (400), Tristan Fraley (long jump) and their 4x100 (Cutts, Fraley, Taylor and Kennedi Koetzle), 4x200 (Cutts, Koetzle, Fraley and Taylor) and 4x400 (Buttry, Taylor, Vickrey and Grace Dennis) teams.

Marquette placed first in three events in the boys meet. Connor Hampton won the high jump in 5-5, Jake Hewitt finished first in the discus in 123-11 and the 4x200 team of Davion Simmons, Micah Showers, Nathan Buhs and Alex Barnhart won in 1:40.50.