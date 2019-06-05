Track seeks singers and pastors for national anthem, invocation

World Wide Technology Raceway

The facility has been asked to recruit singers and pastors for the pre-event national anthem and opening invocation.

Singers must have experience and have an audition tape or YouTube link to one of their performances. The national anthem is to be sung without personal interpretations or stylization. Pastors, chaplains or clergy from local religious orders, organizations or Racing For Christ chapters are welcome.

These are not paid appearances and there is no guarantee that you will be seen on the TV show, but large crowds are expected for both nights so it is good exposure for aspiring vocalists.

To apply, contact John Bisci at John.Bisci@wwtraceway.com.

The Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws No Prep Kings event is a track rental. For tickets and additional information, visit their streetoutlawsnoprep.com/live-shows/.

