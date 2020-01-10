Trailblazers up season record to 9-3

­­

× Expand photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services

Freshman DeAngelo Ware of Evansville, Ind., puts up a shot during the Trailblazers’ 86-73 win over Southeastern Illinois College Jan. 8. The win moves the team’s overall record to 9-3. Ware led the Trailblazers’ scoring effort with 22 points. He was followed by Javon Laidler, of Miami, with 13 points. The team will be on the road Jan. 11 at Lake Land. The next home game will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 13, against Lincoln Land.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter