TRAP SHOOTING: A perfect night

During the high school trap league at the Winchester Trap and Skeet Facility in Cottage Hills on Sept. 26, Civic Memorial senior Matt Moore enjoyed a pretty special night.

Moore fired back-to-back flawless rounds to finish with a perfect 50 in competition.

To recognize his accomplishment one of the Bethalto coaches, Travis Jumper, created an eagle trophy to award Moore. Jumper is the welding tech/coordinator at Lewis and Clark Community College.