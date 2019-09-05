TRAP & SKEET SHOOTING: Season starts tonight in Cottage Hills

by

The Winchester Trap and Skeet Facility in Cottage Hills is home to the fall leagues competing with club teams for local high schools.

The trap league, which begins at 5:30 p.m. tonight, competes every Thursday night through Nov. 7. It’s split into two divisions, a red and blue division, and features 11 teams. Alton has 3 squads in the league, while East Alton-Wood River and Civic Memorial each have 2 and Marquette Catholic has 1 team. Piasa Southwestern and Carrollton round it out. The Piasa Birds have a pair of teams.

There will also be a 3-team skeet shooting league starting tonight. Alton, Southwestern and Carrollton comprise the 3 teams in that league, which will shoot around their trap schedule.

There will be up to 5 shooters for each team at a time during trap with a minimum of 3, and maximum of 5 shooters during skeet.

In trap shooting, one clay pigeon is released from a single location, but comes out at different angles rising and going away from the shooters. Skeet has 2 locations releasing clay pigeons, which travel in a crossing pattern for shooters.

