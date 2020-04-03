× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp This is a panoramic view of Public School Stadium from 2016 while honoring the memory of fallen police officer, Alton native and AHS grad Blake Snyder with special logos painted on the field. The iconic stadium will be getting a facelift with new turf, lights, scoreboards and more. The field renovations are to be completed by Aug. 1.

After years of rumors, debates and discussions Public School Stadium is finally getting its facelift.

“Last year the board challenged me to come up with a wish list,” Alton District No. 11 superintendent Mark Cappel said. “We have a number of projects on the list they’ve approved and one of them was a complete renovation of Public School Stadium. We’re looking at a new track, new tuf, new LED lighting, new scoreboards and new game clocks. Last year we had new bleachers put in, so this is going to add to that.”

Public School Stadium at West Elementary School has been an Alton landmark since the 1950s. Both Alton High and Marquette Catholic have called it home for football, while track and field and soccer have also had a plethora of events there.

The turf will elevate the iconic bowl stadium back to prominence as one of the best facilities around. It will be the last facility inside the Southwestern Conference to install artificial turf.

The deadline for the project to be completed is Aug. 1. Bids opened for the turf installation and track renovations on April 2 with ground set to be broken by late April.

“Speaking as an athlete, from 1970-73 I got to play all my home football games for Marquette on that field and at the time we thought it was one of the best facilities in the area, if not in the state,” Marquette principal Mike Slaughter said. “We always thought it was a privilege and an honor to play on that field. Then from ‘79-83 I had the honor of coaching on that field and we still considered it one of the best stadiums in the area and state.

“We’ve known for decades that one of the things that would make this stadium better would be turf.”

Money has always been a sticking point with the renovations. Finally an opportunity arose allowing for the project to get completed.

“There was a backdoor referendum that we did in December totaling $16 million,” Cappel said. “With this and the way we will be structuring the bonds the community should not see a tax increase due to these projects.”

Money from the referendum will not all go to Public School Stadium, but Cappel estimated the renovations to the facilities will be approximately $2 million.

“I can’t say enough about Mr. Cappel and what he’s done,” Slaughter said. “I’ve talked to many other superintendents who have said yes it’s going to get done, but it never even got started. Mr. Cappel took the bull by the horns and basically made it his mission. He called me down to his office several times to talk about what the district was going to do and what Marquette could do to help. It’s been a great collaboration and obviously Alton has taken the lead on this and Marquette is willing to help out in many different ways.”

Brian Hoener, who will officially take over for Jack Holmes as Marquette’s athletics director on July 1 is excited about the opportunities. The Explorers will remain tenants at Public School Stadium, paying rent to play games there. There will be an increase in that rent to help with costs.

“Obviously they have the major part of this project and we’re coming in as a tenant and we’re happy to be engaged in that,” Hoener said. “When we get the opportunities to play our games there it’s going to be a real nice facility for all of Alton. The opportunity to play in a first class facility is going to enhance both programs.”

With Alton and Marquette both playing their varsity football games there, as well Alton’s underclass programs, the field is torn up by the end of the season. Rain early in the year can really be devastating, making for unsafe conditions.

Alton head coach Eric Dickerson is happy to see it safer for players. Former Redbird star running back Darrell Smith is an example of unsafe circumstances. He suffered an injury during a rain game with Belleville East as a junior in 2016 which hindered his season. The field played a major factor in the injury.

“With the sod and when it’s wet, Darrell got his cleat stuck and couldn’t cut the way he wanted to and ended up hurting his ankle pretty bad,” Dickerson said. “With turf you can cut down on your injuries and it’s just a little softer on the body, especially as you get later into the season and temperatures get colder. It saves a little wear and tear on their body throughout the course of their career.”

Under the current projects, Cappel said there will also be lights installed at Piasa Motor Fuels Field at AHS for boys and girls soccer and track and field. There are also tentative plans for auxiliary gyms at AMS and AHS and on field locker rooms at Public School Stadium.

“I have made a recommendation to the board and we are looking at plans, there is nothing definite, but we are looking at possible construction on the opposite end of the bandshell of field locker rooms,” Cappel said.

Aesthetically, Marquette will have to be creative in making their football games feel homey. Painting the field won’t be an option. A large Redbird head will be placed in the middle of the field with Alton in one end zone and Redbirds displayed in the other.

“We’re looking at ways around the facility that we do have some kind of signage,” Hoener said. “On the field signage and logos could be difficult, but we’re going to be creative and find ways when we go over there it still feels like our players’ home. We’ll look at different ways to work with Alton to get that done. Even with the logo not on the field I still think our players are going to benefit and our program is going to benefit.”

Benefits can also bring special soccer games to Public School Stadium, as well as track and field events besides the obvious boon for football. The long awaited renovations are just good for everyone.

“We’ve got a lot of neat future projects in the works thanks to our board and administrative staff. The coaches, the kids, the community, they all deserve this,” Cappel said.