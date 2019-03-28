× Expand Granite City native Jon Franko celebrates after racing the Boston Marathon in April 2018.

Granite City native Jon Franko poses with his Ultra Relay registration card. He plans to run 158 miles in six days across northern Ohio in July to raise money for multiple sclerosis.

A year after competing in the Boston Marathon for the first time, Jon Franko is preparing for another big race this summer. The Granite City native will head to Ohio to compete in the Ultra Relay, an annual 19-segment relay run stretching 3,260 miles across the country to raise money for multiple sclerosis.

Franko recently suffered a stress fracture in his left ankle, but he will be healthy in time for the start of the event.

“I’m super excited,” Franko said. “I can’t wait. I’ve got to get this stress fracture healed, but it will get done.”

The relay will start on April 6 in Santa Monica, Calif., and end on Aug. 16 in New York City. Franko will run 158 miles in six days all through the northern part of Ohio, starting at Defiance — an hour west of Toledo — and ending at Cuyahoga Falls, outside Akron. His segment will start on July 22 and ends on July 27.

Franko will run 26.2 miles each day, which is an equivalent of six marathons in six days.

“It’s a better experience than Boston,” Franko said. “I’m really excited. Each day will be kind of different. I think there will be different people out there who will be cheering me on. Each day you finish and at the end, there is a big finish line and then you hand your baton and give it to someone else. It will be fun.”

The only portion of Illinois the Ultra Relay will go through will be the Chicagoland area. Franko, a 2001 GCHS graduate, said even though he wasn’t selected to run at his home state, he was still happy that he’ll get to stay in the Midwest to compete in the event.

“It was kind of random,” he said. “I didn’t have any preference. More than anything, I just kind of wanted to do it.”

Franko was diagnosed with MS, a disease that attacks the central nervous system, in January 2016. He ran a personal-best time of 3 hours, 56 minutes and 15 seconds at the Boston Marathon on April 16. Franko raised almost $12,000 for his efforts.

“That was such an amazing experience,” Franko said. “What I learned from that one is how to suck it up and get it done.”

Franko found out about the Ultra Relay from his friend Phil Sinak, who also has MS.

“He also has done this run before,” Franko said. “His segment was in Colorado several years ago. But he became the guy who has been a true inspiration for me and he recommended that I should check this out.”

Ashley Schneider is the event’s founder. She competed in the event’s first year in 2010, running the whole 3,200-mile trek from California to New York. Schneider, whose mother died of MS, became the 16th female to run across the country.

“It’s crazy and it’s amazing,” Franko said. “But then she realized that she can get other people involved and start racing to raise money.”

To participate in the relay, each runner commits to raise $10,000 over 10 months and to run approximately 160 miles over six consecutive days during his or her assigned relay segment. So far, Franko has raised almost $14,000. His goal is to raise $25,000.

“Everybody around here has been super supportive,” Franko said.

