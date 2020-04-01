SOFTBALL: Valpo-bound Redbird

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton’s Ashlyn Betz runs to third base during a game against Granite City in the 2019 season. Betz, a senior, will continue her softball career at Valparaiso University next year.

For three years, Ashlyn Betz has been a valuable player for the Alton Redbirds softball team, driving in 105 runs with 11 homers and a .407 batting average, earning an all-state award and being named to the all-Southwestern Conference team twice.

Next year, the Alton senior will look to carry that success to Valparaiso University. She signed to play for the NCAA Division I school on Nov. 13.

"It's been my dream for a really long time," Betz said. "We've been working towards me playing softball in college at any level since I was probably 12. I decided that was my big dream. I thought going D-I was a pipe dream, but why not shoot big and fall into the stars, which was what my parents always told me."

Betz will join a Valparaiso program that won just 16 games last spring. The Crusaders were 9-10 this spring before the coronavirus outbreak cancelled the rest of their season.

"I hope to bring an impact to that program," Betz said. "I know they had a good team this year. They could have done big things had they got to play their whole season. I hope to bring some power to their lineup and kind of set a couple of records up there if I can."

Now, Betz is hoping to get back on the softball field for the Redbirds. All spring sports have been put to a halt due to COVID-19.

"I'm outside hitting every day or every other day or so," Betz said. "Before they had to close, I worked out at PRiDE Fitness down in Wood River and they're doing this program with these people who have been around for a while. They're sending out workouts that you can do at home. So they sent me home with a couple of pieces of equipment and I'll get workouts on my phone and I'll do those. I have older workouts that I'm doing once a day. I live in a neighborhood that has a lot of hills, so I do a lot of walking."

Betz also considered Murray State and Indiana State before deciding on Valpo last fall.

"They had been watching me all through my junior year and they contacted me on Sept. 1, the first day they can give a phone call in and invite me out there," the Alton senior said. "I went out there not really knowing what to expect, but the campus is beautiful and it really felt like home. All of the girls on the team and the coaches are amazing. I pretty much decided then that's where I was going to spend the next four years."

Betz joined the Alton High softball team in her freshman year. She started playing select softball when she was 12. After playing for Bluff City and Black Widows squads for the first three years, she joined the Collinsville Extreme in her freshman year at AHS.

"Softball is one of those sports where anybody can play," Betz said. "You can find your own niche and you can meet a lot of different people. For me, it's an outlet to kind of teach yourself new lessons. I always use it as an outlet for working with my leadership skills and finding ways to get the best out of people and getting the best out of myself. I just feel like it's a really good tool for preparing yourself mentally."

Betz hit .284 with 3 home runs and 22 RBIs in her freshman year with the Redbirds. The next year, she earned all-state honors after hitting .509 with a homer and 41 RBIs. Betz finished with 7 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .422 batting average last spring.

"I had the pleasure to coach Ashlyn since she was in middle school and she has really worked hard on her game and she's a great team leader," Alton coach Dan Carter said. "It shows her ability on and off the field to help some of the younger players. That's Ashlyn's personality. She loves the game. She's given everything to the game."

OTHER VALPO SIGNEES

Emily Crompton, Salem, Ill.

Regi Hecker, Lee's Summit, Mo.

Kylie Millhorn, Riverview, Mich.

Kayla Skapyak, Macomb, Mich.