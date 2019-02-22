VOLLEYBALL: Spiking the competition

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana eighth grade volleyball team is 19-0 on the season and a No. 1 regional seed entering the postseason.

The Roxana Shells seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams have had stellar seasons and are ready to duplicate it in the playoffs.

Postseason pairings were released Friday. The seventh graders (19-1) are the No. 1 seed in the Class 7-4A Jersey Regional. They face the winner of No. 4 Cahokia Wirth and No. 5 Granite City Coolidge at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jersey Middle School.

The eighth graders (19-0) are the top seed in the 8-4A East St. Louis Clark Regional. The junior Shells await the winner of No. 4 Cahokia Wirth and No. 5 Granite City Coolidge on March 2, approximately 20 minutes after the prior match.

Check out www.iesa.org to see the full brackets.

The Roxana seventh grade team consists of Ava Strohmeier, Makenzie Hosier, Jenna Lavite, Reagan Lynn, Allie Wensing, Lorelei Copeland, Calista Stahlhut, Abby Gehrs, Kinsley Mouser, Laynie Gehrs, Autumn Stewart and Aubrey Wiegand. They are coached by Casey Lacher.

The eighth graders, directed by RHS varsity coach Mike McKinney, are comprised of Kailey Watt, Ava Meneses, Kendall Kamp, Kaylyn Dixon, Peyton Petit, Macy Cartwright, Kennedi White, Madelyn Mosby, C.J. Ross, Kylie Crump, Lily Daugherty and Destiny Vuylsteke.