Warriors on a mission

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Cameron Kromray, Ethan Kuehnel and Drake Bettorf celebrate a goal in the first period against East Alton-Wood River on Nov. 25 at Granite City Ice Rink.

The Granite City Warriors hockey team is off to a strong start this winter.

It can thank its large junior class for that.

The Warriors headed into this week with a 5-1-1 record and are setting their sights on finishing with their third straight winning season. They have outscored their opponents 52-7 and have scored in double digits 4 times.

“The season has been great so far,” junior Mason Roehr said. “We’ve got a game plan and we’re executing it. We’re getting a lot of shots and playing very good defensively.”

After a month, the juniors have provided most of the offense for the Warriors. They have a combined 43 goals and 46 assists.

“We all hang out outside of hockey, so the chemistry there is really strong as well as the friendship,” said junior Hunter Parker, who leads the Warriors in assists with 13. “So we know where each other are 24/7 on the ice. We know whose voice is calling for the puck, where the guy wants it and when he wants it. I think it’s really helping out that all of us are so close.”

Granite City has 12 juniors on its team; all of them have been playing with the varsity since they were freshmen.

“We’ve all been together since we were in eighth grade and the chemistry between all of us has grown tremendously over the last couple of years,” said Roehr, who has a team-high 11 goals. “With us having 12 juniors, it’s definitely a big boost for us. We all play together and we have the same mindset and we’re scoring a lot of goals.”

Now, the juniors will look to help the Warriors turn in a strong postseason. Granite City won its last MVCHA title in 2011.

“It’s important for them to see if they can win something here,” Granite City coach Darin Kimble said. “What I mean by win is winning it all at the end of the year because they’ve got two years to run at this and then, they’re all gone. Winning a championship is something that you want to strive for, and it’s something that you can remember for the rest of your life.”

The Warriors finished 13-7-1 last year. They lost to Columbia 4-3 in a one-game MVCHA 2A playoff in O’Fallon.

“We knew what we had last year,” Parker said. “We had a really good team. To go out like that, it was a disappointing season. This year, we’re hoping to have a big bounceback and so far, we’re pursuing it.”

Granite City was 2-0-1 before falling 4-2 to Freeburg/Waterloo on Nov. 14 for its first loss of the season. The Warriors bounced back with three straight victories, including a pair of 12-0 wins over Highland and East Alton-Wood River.

“We’re starting to gel as a team,” Kimble said. “We played Freeburg and we got beat, but we learned our lessons. Hopefully, when we see them again, we’ll play a little better. When we’re playing games and we’re winning 12-0, it’s hard to keep the kids focused on fundamentals of the hockey game. But we’re putting the puck in the net, which is nice to see. We’ve got a good hockey club.”

Junior Warriors

Drake Bettorf

Mitchell Boyles

Brady Charbonnier

Cameron Kromray

Simon Maxfield

Nathan Niles-Smith

Bryce Norton

Hunter Parker

Noah Poiter

Mason Roehr

Tyler Ryan

Evan Veizer

