Warriors on the rise

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Granite City girls soccer team celebrate a goal against Collinsville in the season opener for both teams on March 12 at McKendree University.

photo by Theo Tate Coach Kenny Prazma talks with his team during halftime in a match against Collinsville on March 12.

The 2010s have been good to the Granite City girls soccer team.

The Warriors have enjoyed an outstanding decade that included a state title, three regional championships and nine winning seasons.

Now, Granite City is looking to end the decade on a high note. After getting a 1-0 road win over Edwardsville on May 4, the Warriors improved to 9-5-3 with two regular season games remaining and have clinched their sixth straight winning season.

“We have really stepped it up this year,” said senior Analise Sampson, who scored the lone goal against the Tigers.

Three weeks ago, the Warriors were under the .500 mark. But they have turned things around after getting victories over Alton and Edwardsville and winning the Great Lakes Medical title with a 3-0 mark at the Tournament of Champions in Burlington, Iowa.

“I’m so proud of my team to begin with because we all just came together as a team,” senior Megan Jones said. “The past few weeks, our team chemistry has been amazing.”

Granite City ends its regular season with back-to-back home matches against Glenwood on May 9 and Belleville East on May 10 at Gene Baker Field before returning to Edwardsville on May 15 to play Collinsville in the Class 3A regional semifinals.

The Warriors started their 2019 season on March 12 with a 2-0 victory over Collinsville at McKendree University. It was their first win over the Kahoks since 2011, the same year they won their first state title.

Granite City was at 4-0-1 before going 0-5-2 in its next seven matches. Then, the Warriors pulled off a 2-1 road win over Alton on April 22, defeated Park Hill (Mo.), Lemont (Ill.) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) in the Tournament of Champions and knocked off Edwardsville.

GCHS won its second Tournament of Championships title. The Warriors also won a championship in 2015. The program started competing in the Iowa tournament in 2010.

“Our goal was to compete and have fun, and I think we did that,” Sampson said.

With the win over the Tigers, the Warriors extended their winning streak to a season-high five matches. They also celebrated their first win at Edwardsville since 2010 and their fourth victory over the Tigers this decade.

“We all wanted this win so bad, and it clearly showed out in the field,” senior Kenzie Hawkins said.

Eighth-year coach Kenny Prazma said the win over Edwardsville has gotten his team motivated for the postseason.

“It helps us because we actually got a chance to play on their neat turf,” he said. “The confidence that they had from the last four or five wins was the biggest part of it. I think they will carry it along with them and maybe hopefully do something in regionals and sectionals.”

Hawkins, Jones, Sampson, Olivia Brinker, Emma Dutko, Ashley Portell and cousins Abby and Payton Reeves make up the Warriors’ senior class. Nine years ago, Granite City began the decade with eight seniors.

“This group of seniors is probably one of the most special groups that I had,” Prazma said. “They work hard, they play hard and they play for each other.”

Jones said she was happy her team clinched another winning season in her senior year.

“It’s so important because we all want to leave here with a legacy,” she said. “We all love soccer. That’s how we want to leave and make Granite City proud.”

Warriorsin the 2010s

2010: 14-6-2

2011: 20-6

2012: 10-9-1

2013: 5-13

2014: 11-9-2

2015: 11-9-2

2016: 10-7-4

2017: 14-6

2018: 13-6-3

2019: 9-5-3

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter