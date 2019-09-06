Week 1: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field

Each week during the 2019 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 1 winners for '19.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

EA-WR OILERS

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers earn O-line of the Week in Week 1 after protecting for 257 total yards of offense in a 24-20 win over Breese Central. The Oiler offensive line is comprised of Gavin Haynes, Brandon Wells, Jacob Weller, Kurtis Hyde, Gary Shemonia, Caleb Yarbrough and Damien Wiseman.

Other nominees: Alton

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

BRODY NEWBERRY — EA-WR OILERS

EA-WR junior fullback Brody Newberry is the Offensive Back of the Week for Week 1 after rushing for 111 yards on 22 carries and a pair of touchdowns during a 24-20 win at Breese Central.

Other nominees: Xavier McNear of Alton, David Pluester of Roxana, Zach Smith of Marquette and Nick Walker of CM.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

ANTONIO CLANTON — ALTON REDBIRDS

Antonio Clanton of the Redbirds earns Defensive Lineman of the Week after producing 11 line tackles, 4 assists and 2 tackles for loss in a 36-14 loss at Moline.

Other nominees: Damien Wiseman of EA-WR, Chandler Powell of CM, Zach Smith of Marquette and David Pluester of Roxana.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

KEATON LOEWEN — CM EAGLES

Loewen, a senior cornerback for CM, is the Defensive Back of the Week after snagging 2 interceptions to go with 4 total tackles — 2 solo and 2 assists — in a 22-0 shutout victory over Marquette.

Other nominees: Austin Wilburn of Roxana, Kiondray Samelton-Danser of Alton, Gerold Nave III of Marquette and Ryan Dawson of EA-WR.