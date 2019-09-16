WEEK 2: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field

Each week during the 2019 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 2 winners for '19.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

CM EAGLES

The Civic Memorial offensive line protected for 327 yards of offense in a 43-6 win over East Alton-Wood River in Week 2. The Eagles O-line is comprised of, Ryan Lynn, Cole Stimac, Melvin Hodge, Vinny Cafazza, Kaeden Toenyes, Alec Hamby, Karson Miller and Cole Klaustermeier.

Other nominee: Alton

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

NOAH TURBYFILL — CM EAGLES

The senior quarterback for the Eagles, Noah Turbyfill, earns Offensive Back of the Week after a monster performance in a 43-6 win over EA-WR. Turbyfill was 15-of-18 passing for 192 yards and 4 touchdowns, while rushing 3 times for 20 yards.

Other nominees: Javion Morgan of Alton, Michael Ilch of Roxana, Cliff Chandler of Marquette and Brody Newberry of EA-WR.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

DAVID PLUESTER — ROXANA SHELLS

Pluester produced 7 line tackles and 6 assists for a total of 13 tackles during a 38-14 loss to Pana in Week 2 at Charlie Raich Field.

Other nominees: Hunter Hargrave of CM, Dylen Oster of EA-WR, Zach Smith of Marquette and Antonio Clanton Jr. of Alton.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

LOGAN STERNICKLE — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Marquette’s Sternickle had 7 solo tackles and 3 assists for 10 total tackles during a 28-10 loss at Breese Mater Dei in Week 2.

Other nominees: Austin Wilburn of Roxana, JaMarkus Gary of Alton, Logan Turbyfill of CM and Brendan Noel of EA-WR.