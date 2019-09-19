WEEK 3: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field

Each week during the 2019 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 3 winners for '19.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

ALTON REDBIRDS

The Alton O-line protected for 450 yards of offense and 58 points during a 58-6 victory over Collinsville in Week 3. The Redbirds offensive line is comprised of, Tristan Underwood, Kyle Hughes, Jayme Copeland, Bobby Smith and Rashaun Johnson.

Other nominee: Marquette Catholic

CO-OFFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

JAKE HEWITT — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

DASANI STEWART — ALTON REDBIRDS

Hewitt, Marquette’s junior quarterback, threw for 235 yards on 7-of-14 passing and 4 touchdowns, while adding 6 carries for 97 yards on the ground during a 58-25 win over Nokomis. Alton’s senior running back Stewart flashed tons of speed in a 58-6 triumph against Collinsville, rushing for 232 yards on 18 carries with 3 TDs.

Other nominees: Michael Ilch of Roxana, Brody Newberry of EA-WR and Noah Turbyfill of CM.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

DAVID PLUESTER — ROXANA SHELLS

Pluester of the Shells compiled 13 line tackles and 7 assisted tackles for a total of 20 in a 42-12 win at Hillsboro for Roxana.

Other nominees: Dylen Oster of EA-WR, Luke Daniel of Marquette, Antonio Clanton Jr. of Alton and Nick Walker of CM.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

AUSTIN WILBURN — ROXANA SHELLS

Roxana’s Wilburn accumulated 7 solo tackles and 8 assists for 15 total during the 42-12 victory at Hillsboro, the Shells first win of the year.

Other nominees: Gerold Nave III of Marquette, JaMarkus Gary of Alton, Brendan Noel of EA-WR and Kuron Parchmon of CM.