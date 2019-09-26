WEEK 4: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field

Each week during the 2019 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 4 winners for '19.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINES OF THE WEEK

ROXANA SHELLS

MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

The Shells and Explorers earn co-Offensive Lines of the Week after both having stellar performances. Roxana blocked for 361 total yards in a 26-22 loss at Vandalia in Week 4. The Shells line consists of, Bryson Presley, Zach Stickels, Brennan Maykopet, Isaac Katmarek, Austin Arview and Justin Lewis. Marquette blocked for 339 yards during a 35-14 victory over rival East Alton-Wood River at home. The Explorers O-line is comprised of Matthew Dixon, Greyson Snider, Owen Thomeczek, Jake Gaterman and Colten Roswell.

CO-OFFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

MICHAEL ILCH — ROXANA SHELLS

ANDREW JONES — ALTON REDBIRDS

Roxana’s Ilch carried the ball 17 times for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns during a 26-22 loss at Vandalia in Week 4. Jones of Alton had 219 yards passing and a TD, while also hauling the rock 12 times for 21 yards in a 42-14 loss at Edwardsville to open Southwestern Conference play.

Other nominees: Jake Hewitt of Marquette, Brody Newberry of EA-WR and Nick Walker of CM.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

NICK WALKER — CM EAGLES

Walker produced 8 line tackles and 6 assists for a total of 14 tackles during a 21-14 victory to open Mississippi Valley Conference play at Jerseyville in Week 4.

Other nominees: Dylen Oster of EA-WR, Matthew Dixon of Marquette, Antonio Clanton Jr. of Alton and David Pluester of Roxana.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

ZACH SMITH — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Marquette’s Smith had 5 solo tackles, 4 assists for 9 total, while also producing a tackle for loss and an interception in the Explorers 35-14 win over EA-WR at Public School Stadium in Week 4.

Other nominees: Logan Turbyfill of CM, Alero Watson of Alton, Spencer Slayden of EA-WR and Jacob Sido of Roxana.