WEEK 5: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

Each week during the 2019 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 5 winners for '19.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

EA-WR OILERS

EA-WR earns Offensive Line of the Week honors after protecting for 388 yards during a 36-20 win at Dupo in Week 5. The Oiler O-line consists of, Gavin Haynes, Brandon Wells, Jacob Weller, Kurtis Hyde, Gary Shemonia and Caleb Yarbrough.

Other nominee: Marquette Catholic

CO-OFFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

ZACH SMITH — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

DYLAN MURRAY — ROXANA SHELLS

Marquette’s Smith logged 4 carries for 61 yards and 1 reception for 42 yards to go with 2 touchdowns in a 44-17 loss at Mount Carmel in Week 5. Dylan Murray of the Shells accumulated 2 catches for 139 yards and 1 score in a 21-13 loss to Greenville at Charlie Raich Field.

Other nominees: Javion Morgan of Alton, Damien Wiseman of EA-WR and Noah Turbyfill of CM.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

CHANDLER POWELL — CM EAGLES

CM’s Powell put together 8 line tackles and 8 assists for 16 total tackles in a huge 14-11 win over Mascoutah in Bethalto for Week 5.

Other nominees: Dylan Oster of EA-WR, Alex Barnhart of Marquette, Aamir Gage of Alton and David Pluester of Roxana.

CO-DEFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

JAMARKUS GARY — ALTON REDBIRDS

AUSTIN WILBURN — ROXANA SHELLS

Gary of the Redbirds had 8 solo tackles and 6 assists for 14 total against East St. Louis in a 54-7 loss in Week 5. Roxana’s Wilburn produced an interception and 9 solo tackles and 8 assists for 17 total tackles in the 21-13 loss to Greenville.

Other nominees: Logan Turbyfill of CM, Logan Sternickle of Marquette and Ryan Dawson of EA-WR.