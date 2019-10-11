WEEK 6: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field
Each week during the 2019 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 6 winners for '19.
CO-OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK
ROXANA SHELLS
ALTON REDBIRDS
The Roxana Shells protected for 388 yards during a 47-14 victory at Litchfield in Week 6. The Shells O-line was comprised of, Parris White, Zach Stickels, Brennen Maykopet, Logan Zeller, Austin Arview and Adam Coles. Alton shares Offensive Line of the Week honors after protecting for 455 total yards in a 41-36 victory at O’Fallon. The Redbirds used Tristan Underwood, Kyle Hughes, Jayme Copeland, Bobby Smith and Rashaun Johnson on their O-line.
Other nominee: Marquette Explorers
CO-OFFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK
NOAH TURBYFILL — CM EAGLES
KURON PARCHMON — CM EAGLES
The CM senior quarterback Turbyfill went 10-of-18 through the air for 260 yards to accompany 9 rushes for 25 yards and 4 total touchdowns. His teammate, sophomore Parchmon, snagged 3 catches for 158 yards and 3 TDs during a 64-28 loss to Highland at Hauser Field in Week 6.
Other nominees: Tim Johnson of Alton, Brody Newberry of EA-WR, Michael Ilch of Roxana and Zach Smith of Marquette
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK
AMIR GAGE — ALTON REDBIRDS
Gage of the Redbirds collected 4 line tackles, 3 assists, 1 tackle for a loss and 2 sacks to help steer the defense in a 41-36 win at O’Fallon.
Other nominees: Gavin Haynes of EA-WR, Khalin Bethel of Marquette, Hunter Bailey of Roxana and Nick Walker of CM
DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK
LOGAN STERNICKLE — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS
Marquette’s Sternickle finished with 9 total tackles, 6 solos and 3 assists, a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup in a 47-6 triumph over Madison at Public School Stadium.
Other nominees: JaMarkus Gary of Alton, Holden Jones of Roxana, Will Keith of EA-WR and Kuron Parchmon of CM