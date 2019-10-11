WEEK 6: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field

Each week during the 2019 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 6 winners for '19.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

ROXANA SHELLS

ALTON REDBIRDS

The Roxana Shells protected for 388 yards during a 47-14 victory at Litchfield in Week 6. The Shells O-line was comprised of, Parris White, Zach Stickels, Brennen Maykopet, Logan Zeller, Austin Arview and Adam Coles. Alton shares Offensive Line of the Week honors after protecting for 455 total yards in a 41-36 victory at O’Fallon. The Redbirds used Tristan Underwood, Kyle Hughes, Jayme Copeland, Bobby Smith and Rashaun Johnson on their O-line.

Other nominee: Marquette Explorers

CO-OFFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

NOAH TURBYFILL — CM EAGLES

KURON PARCHMON — CM EAGLES

The CM senior quarterback Turbyfill went 10-of-18 through the air for 260 yards to accompany 9 rushes for 25 yards and 4 total touchdowns. His teammate, sophomore Parchmon, snagged 3 catches for 158 yards and 3 TDs during a 64-28 loss to Highland at Hauser Field in Week 6.

Other nominees: Tim Johnson of Alton, Brody Newberry of EA-WR, Michael Ilch of Roxana and Zach Smith of Marquette

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

AMIR GAGE — ALTON REDBIRDS

Gage of the Redbirds collected 4 line tackles, 3 assists, 1 tackle for a loss and 2 sacks to help steer the defense in a 41-36 win at O’Fallon.

Other nominees: Gavin Haynes of EA-WR, Khalin Bethel of Marquette, Hunter Bailey of Roxana and Nick Walker of CM

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

LOGAN STERNICKLE — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Marquette’s Sternickle finished with 9 total tackles, 6 solos and 3 assists, a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup in a 47-6 triumph over Madison at Public School Stadium.

Other nominees: JaMarkus Gary of Alton, Holden Jones of Roxana, Will Keith of EA-WR and Kuron Parchmon of CM