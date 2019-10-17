WEEK 7: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field

Each week during the 2019 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 7 winners for '19.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

EA-WR OILERS

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers collected Offensive Line of the Week honors after protecting for 388 total yards in a 66-6 win at South Fork in Week 7. The EA-WR O-line is comprised of Gavin Haynes, Brandon Wells, Josh Franklin, Kurtis Hyde, Gary Shemonia and Caleb Yarborough.

Other nominee: Civic Memorial

CO-OFFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

NICK WALKER — CM EAGLES

BRODY NEWBERRY — EA-WR OILERS

CM’s Walker accumulated 17 carries for 72 yards and 3 receptions for 42 yards for 114 total yards from scrimmage to accompany 3 touchdowns in a 34-14 win at Waterloo in Week 7. Newberry guided the Oilers to a 66-6 victory at South Fork by rushing for 176 yards on 13 carries to go with 4 TDs.

Other nominees: Andrew Jones of Alton, Gavin Huffman of Roxana and Devon Fields of Marquette.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

LUKE DANIEL — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Marquette’s Daniel finished with 9 line tackles and 5 assists for 14 total, including 3 tackles for loss during a 24-22 win at Dupo.

Other nominees: DaeShawn Warren of EA-WR, Hunter Hargrave of CM, Antonio Clanton, Jr. of Alton and David Pluester of Roxana.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

GEROLD NAVE III — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Nave III produced 8 total tackles with 7 solos and 1 to accompany 1 pass breakup in Marquette’s 24-22 win at Dupo in Week 7.

Other nominees: Kuron Parchmon of CM, Jacob Rexford of Roxana, Javion Morgan of Alton and Will Keith of EA-WR.