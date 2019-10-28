WEEK 8: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field

Each week during the 2019 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 8 winners for '19.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

ROXANA SHELLS

The Shells garnered O-line of the Week for Week 8 after protecting for 337 yards of offense in a 43-0 win at Staunton. Roxana’s line is comprised of Christian Floyd, Brennen Maykopet, Logan Zeller, Zach Stickles, Austin Arview and Adam Coles.

Other nominee: Alton

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

NOAH TURBYFILL — CM EAGLES

Turbyfill threw for 301 yards on 22-of-25 passing and tossed 2 touchdowns in a 21-20 victory at Triad in Week 8, helping CM capture a piece of the Mississippi Valley Conference crown. He also rushed for 16 yards on 7 carries.

Other nominees: Dasani Stewart of Alton, Gavin Huffman of Roxana, Kijuan “Iggy” McGee of Marquette and Brody Newberry of EA-WR.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

DAMIEN WISEMAN — EA-WR OILERS

EA-WR’s Wiseman accrued 19 total tackles and a tackle for a loss in Week 8’s crushing 15-14 loss to Nokomis at Memorial Stadium in Wood River. Wiseman had 12 solos and 7 assisted tackles.

Other nominees: Connor House of Roxana, Hunter Hargrave of CM, Antonio Clanton, Jr. of Alton and Colten Roswell of Marquette.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

SPENCER SLAYDEN — EA-WR OILERS

Slayden earns Defensive Back of the Week after totalling 9 tackles — 6 solo and 3 assists — to go with 2 interceptions in the 15-14 loss to Nokomis in Week 8.

Other nominees: Kuron Parchmon of CM, Jacob Sido of Roxana, Javion Morgan of Alton and Devon Fields of Marquette.