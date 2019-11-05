WEEK 9: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field

Each week during the 2019 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 9 winners for '19.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

The Explorers blocked for 325 points during a 41-6 victory over South Fork in Week 9. Marquette’s O-line is comprised of Jake Gaterman, Colten Roswell, Greyson Snider, Owen Thomeczek and Connor Hampton.

Other nominee: Roxana

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

DAVID PLUESTER — ROXANA SHELLS

Pluester, a senior for the Shells rushed for 150 yards on 20 carries to accompany 4 touchdowns in a 42-0 shutout victory over Southwestern in Week 9.

Other nominees: Tim Johnson of Alton, Nick Walker of CM, Kijaun “Iggy” McGee of Marquette, Seth Slayden of EA-WR.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE WEEK

DYLEN OSTER — EA-WR OILERS

DEVIN LARUE — ROXANA SHELLS

EA-WR’s Oster accumulated 12 total tackles, with 8 line tackles and 4 assists, while picking up a pair of tackles for loss in a 41-13 loss to Johnsburg in Week 9. LaRue of the Shells had 6 line tackles and 8 assists for 14 total tackles, including a tackle for loss and a sack in a 42-0 victory at Southwestern.

Other nominees: Hunter Hargrave of CM, Tristan Underwood of Alton and Xavier Ware of Marquette.

CO-DEFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

SPENCER SLAYDEN — EA-WR OILERS

CONNOR HAMPTON — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Slayden broke up a pass and accrued 10 solo tackles, including one for loss for the Oilers during a 41-13 loss to Johnsburg. Marquette’s Hampton had 8 solo tackles and 4 assists for 12 total, including 3 tackles for loss in the 41-6 win over South Fork in Alton.

Other nominees: Luke Parmentier of CM, Austin Wilburn of Roxana and Alero Watson of Alton.