The answer to the April 24 sports trivia question is Don Lenhardt. The Alton High grad played 5 seasons in the MLB from 1950-54. He hit .271 with 61 homers and 239 RBIs in 481 games. He had 22 homers as a rookie with the St. Louis Browns in '50.

Last week's winner was Frank Akers.

