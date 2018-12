Answer the question here

The answer to the Dec. 14 trivia question is LaJarvia Brown. The 2016 Alton grad won a total of nine Class 3A state medals in four years with the girls track and field program, including four state titles, three in the triple jump and one in the 100-meter high hurdles.

Last week's winner, Germaine Wallace, wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

