The answer to the Jan. 24 sports trivia question is Jim Robertson. In 1983, Robertson finished 24th at the Class AA state cross country meet to become the third Granite City distance runner to earn a state medal. He joined Lynn Roman (9th, 1950) and Howard Bryant (24th, 1971).

Last issue's winner was Ken Schaake. Winners are verified by email.

