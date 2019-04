Answer the question here

The answer to last week's trivia question is the New England Patriots. Marquette grad Craig Hentrich was a punter on the Green Bay Packers when they defeated the Patriots 35-21 to win Super Bowl XXXI in Jan. 1997.

Last week's winner was Lester Withers. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter