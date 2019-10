Answer the question here

The answer to the Oct. 10 Granite City sports trivia question is Allen Kirgan. He is a '79 Granite City North grad, the second all-time-winningest wrestling coach at GCHS behind William "Red" Schmitt and will be inducted into the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame this year.

Last week's winner isĀ Ken Schaake. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter