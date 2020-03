Answer the question here

The answer to the March 6 sports trivia question is Truman State University. That's where 2011 CM grad and football standout Zach Tobin continued his career as a quarterback from 2011-15. He threw for 462 yards and 2 TDs in 7 games as a junior there.

Last week's winner was Brian Stachowski. Winners are verified by email.

