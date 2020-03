Answer the question here

The answer to the March 13 sports trivia question is Jim Wigger. The legendary Alton boys track and field head coach led the Redbirds to state titles in 1963, '64 and '69 to go with 6 other top 5 finishes from 1960-72.

Last week's winner was Tom Henesey. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter