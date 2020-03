Answer the question here

The answer to the March 20 sports trivia question is Andy Hightower. The Alton High grad played for the Calgary Cardinals, the rookie league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1977. Hightower had an RBI and scored 2 runs in 7 games.

Last week's winner was Dustin Logan. Winners are verified by email.

