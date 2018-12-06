Answer the question here

The answer to the Nov. 22 sports trivia question is Joe Fedora. He was the coach when the Granite City baseball team finished second in state in 1963. The Warriors were 25-9 and lost 3-1 to Des Plaines (Maine West).

Congratulations to Rich Schardan, who answered the question correctly. Winners are verified by email.

This week's question: Who are the two 2017 Granite City Sports Hall of Fame inductees who helped the Granite City volleyball team win a regional title in 1995?

