Answer the question here.

The answer to the Feb. 8 trivia question is 1972. Alton Dragway played host to its first race on July 13, 1958, and its last on Oct. 1, 1972, and had plenty of great ones in between. Last week's winner was Bev Schaake. Winners are verified by email.

This week's question: Who coached the CM baseball team to its first regional championship in 1978?

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter