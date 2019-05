Answer the question here

The answer to last week's trivia question is Noah Clancy. The Alton boys swimmer finished ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 2018 to capture the first state medal in program history. He followed it up with a third-place finish in the backstroke this year as a junior.

Last week's winner was Clare Clancy. Winners are verified by email.

