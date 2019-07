Answer the question here

The answer to the June 27 sports trivia question was Darren DePew. Now the Granite City High School principal, DePew was the head coach of the Warriors baseball team when it won its last regional title in 2010. GCHS went 27-11 and beat Alton 10-0 in the 4A Granite City Regional finals.

Last issue's winner was Bob Siemer. Winners are verified by email.

