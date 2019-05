Answer the question here

The answer to the April 25 sports trivia question is Naperville North. The Granite City girls soccer team edged North 1-0 for the Class 3A state championship in 2011. Kaitlin Becherer scored an unassisted goal at 39:37 in the first half, which proved to be all the Warriors needed.

Last issue's winner was Aaron Reeves. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter