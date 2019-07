Answer the question here

The answer to last week's trivia question is Joe Astroth. The EA-WR graduate played catcher for the Philadelphia and Kansas City A's from 1945-46 and 1949-56. He played in a career-best 104 games in 1952.

Last week's winner was Lee Davis. Winners are verified by email.

