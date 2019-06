Answer the question here

The answer to last week's trivia question is Zac Blasioli. The 2017 EA-WR grad won a 1A state championship in wrestling at 132 pounds as a senior. He also finished second at 152 as a junior and sixth at 160 as a freshman.

Last week's winner was Teresa Combs. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter