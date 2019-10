Answer the question here

The answer to last week's trivia question was 2003. In the spring of '03, the Alton softball team enjoyed a stellar season, going 32-5. That's the most wins for any team sport in school history, and the team was inducted into the AHS Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018. The Redbirds lost to the host Eagles in the AA CM Regional finals at Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto.

Last week's winner was Ryan Bemis. Winners are verified by email.

