The answer to the Dec. 7 sports trivia question is Joe Huff. He guided the Roxana baseball team from 1984-2004 and won 293 games, the most in program history.

Last week's winner, Bev Schaake, wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

