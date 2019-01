Answer the question here

The answer to the Jan. 18 trivia question is Wyoming. Alton grad Troy Washpun played two seasons of men's basketball at Wyoming after starting his collegiate career at the junior college level. Washpun, a 1980 AHS grad, averaged 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals during his senior year at Wyoming.

Last week's winner was Mark Duffy. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter