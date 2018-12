Answer the question here

The answer to the Nov. 30 sports trivia question is Larry Montgomery. The Alton coach led the Redbird boys soccer team to its lone state tournament appearance in 1984. Alton lost 2-1 to Westchester St. Joseph in the quarterfinals.

Last week's winner, Dan Carter, wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter